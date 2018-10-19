The subtle motion Prince Harry made towards Meghan Markle people can't stop sharing.

To catch up on all things royal family, make sure you check out our Royal Hub. We’ve got you completely covered.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal tour of Australia has been filled with heart-melting moments – but this sweet interaction captured by 101.9 Fox FM really made us swoon.

While in Melbourne chatting to artist Robert Young about his mural adorning the Fitzroy laneway they stood in, Prince Harry was seen holding Meghan’s hand with both hands.

Because holding hers with one simply wasn’t enough.