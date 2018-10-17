How 98-yo Daphne Dunne tricked Prince Harry into giving her a second kiss on the cheek.

Let’s all take a moment to respect the sheer cheekiness of 98-year-old Daphne Dunne.

You see, on Tuesday Daphne met Prince Harry for the third time.

A war widow, Daphne met the Duke of Sussex for the first time in 2015 when he noticed the Victoria Cross she was wearing, and the pair began talking.

“He said, ‘I’m glad I came over,’” Daphne recalled. “We were just chatting for a little while and then they kept saying to him, ‘We’ve got to go. We’ve got to go.’ But he didn’t worry about that. He just continued on with what he was doing which was talking to me and then when he started to go he gave me a kiss on the cheek.”

98-year-old Sydneysider Daphne Dunne has met Harry for a third time in Sydney. Harry introduced his wife to Daphne for the first time today. “Marvellous.” #RoyalWatch #7News pic.twitter.com/OgDIKnQpyU — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) October 16, 2018

Since, Prince Harry has made a point of seeking her out in the crowd every time he visits Sydney.

When they met again in 2017, Daphne joked that she would like a kiss on the other cheek “because I was lopsided…”, and Prince Harry happily obliged.

And on Tuesday afternoon, at the Sydney Opera House, Daphne was introduced to the other woman in Prince Harry’s life, Meghan Markle.