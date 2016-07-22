The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially now have a threenager on their hands. Poor things.
It’s Prince George’s third birthday and to celebrate the Palace have shared new photos of Prince George on the official Kensington Palace Instagram account.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share four new photographs of Prince George to mark his third birthday. They were taken by photographer Matt Porteous at their home in Norfolk in mid-July. A spokesman for Kensington Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess hope that people will enjoy seeing these new photographs. They would like to thank everyone for all the lovely messages they have received as Prince George celebrates his third birthday.”
