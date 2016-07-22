Threenagers are widely reported to be far worse than the terrible twos.

American father and writer Chris Cook writes for BabyCentre: “A threenager has the same sense of entitlement and desire for independence as a teenager, but without the social maturity to sense judgment from the world around her. Where a teenager might hold back on screaming at you at the top of her lungs in Wal-Mart, a threenager will carry that scene out the door as you drag her upside down through the parking lot.”

As nice as it must be to think of our future overlord king as the perfect prince, his parents have previously been quite open about George’s tendency for cheekiness. Good to know he’s a pretty normal kid after all.

Can’t believe it’s been three years already! The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone for all the lovely messages they have received for Prince George’s 3rd birthday, and are delighted to share four new photographs of Prince George to mark his third birthday, taken by photographer Matt Porteous at their home in Norfolk in mid-July. A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Jul 22, 2016 at 1:34am PDT