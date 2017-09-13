Why Prince George won't be making a best friend at school.

There is little doubt that all the parents of students starting at Thomas’s Battersea School in London will be hoping their child is one who makes friends with Prince George.

However, if they have had ambitions of their little darling becoming besties with the third in line to the English throne they’re about to be disappointed.

You see, according to an insider who knows the school’s policies well, Thomas’s Battersea discourages children from having best friends.

That’s right, neither George nor any of his classmates will be exchanging best friend bracelets anytime soon.

One of the hosts of UK chat show Loose Women, Jane Moore, who lives near the school and has friends whose children attend, spoke about the policy that encourages inclusivity.

“No, absolutely not,” she said in response to her co-panellists enquiry about whether the children are encouraged to have best friends.

“There’s a policy that if your child is having a party, unless every child in the class is invited you don’t give out the invites in class, which I think is quite a good thing as you don’t feel excluded.”

“There are signs everywhere saying be kind. That’s the ethos of the school. They don’t encourage you to have best friends.”