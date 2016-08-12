Picture this: the invitations are sent, the venue is booked, the cake and flowers are ordered, everything is coming together. And then just weeks before your big day, chaos hits.

Not only are you not getting the designer wedding dress you paid for months in advance, but it was never even ordered.

This nightmare has allegedly been the experience of dozens of brides-to-be in Australia and New Zealand after boutique Primrose and Finch went into liquidation two weeks ago without warning, with a report stating the Auckland-based business is more than $300,000 in debt. Former staff, landlords and designers have also come forward claiming they are owed money.

Mamamia spoke with Kara Williams, whose fiancee Rebecca Timms purchased her A$2400 dress from Primrose and Finch’s Melbourne store ahead of their wedding in New Zealand, where same-sex marriage is legal.

They paid a 50 per cent deposit for the London-made gown in February before paying the final balance in early June after receiving an email from the store's co-owner Kerry Smith stating the dress was almost ready to be dispatched.

Unbeknownst to Williams, the Melbourne store was shut down in May, according to the liquidator's report obtained by Mamamia.

Before shelling out the requested funds, Williams claims she was reassured for 20 minutes by Kerry's husband Matthew that the entire process was safe. She said she was told that the next step would involve final fittings at the store to have the gown ready in time.

This was the last time they were in contact, she said.