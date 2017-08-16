CULT BUY: The '2 in 1' skincare product that's perfect for mature-aged women.

As always, this Cult Buy is not sponsored – just women sharing the products they’re really loving!

In addition to her roles as wine companion, advice dispenser and, you know, giver of life, my mum Maureen has taken on a new responsibility in recent years – beauty guinea pig.

I’m regularly recommending her products and picking her brain about what she thinks of them, particularly given how different our skincare and beauty needs are as I’m in my 20s and she’s in her 50s.

You won’t get a more authentic review. Like all mums, she’s not afraid to tell it like it is, so when she loves something, I trust that it really is very good.

The product she's currently raving about? Murad Invisiblur Perfecting Shield SPF 15, $105, available at Sephora, the skincare-makeup hybrid that's a game-changer for anyone with mature skin.

As your skin gets older, it loses it's ability to retain hydration which can mean that even if you're using the same base makeup you've always used, the finish is different; less smooth. She says this has been annoying her lately but this primer-meets-serum has seriously helped.