Image: iStock.

Just putting this out there: why are pregnancy exercise classes so, for wont of a better word, lame? Here’s my dilemma: when I’m pregnant, I want to exercise, but don’t know how to go about it.

Unless you’re Michelle Bridges, exercising while pregnant can be confusing territory. There’s so many factors to consider: my usual bendy, downward-doggy yoga has become impossible, thanks to a burgeoning baby bump and a constant desire to vomit.

I’ve been looking for an exercise class for pregnant women to help me stay fit in a safe and informed manner.

Here’s what I want: a fun, interesting class that I will actually want to go to.

Something like the morning raves and The Jungle Body classes that I hear so much about. This – but tailored for pregnant women and preferably with a fitness expert on board to guide each move.

Here’s what I found on Google instead: class after class that sounded so boring and ridiculous that only my eyeballs would get a workout – from rolling them so much.

Generally, there are two types of exercise classes that I’ve found. They're created with the best intentions but are not for me at all.

One type of class involves exercise that is so relaxed and slow that I would probably fall asleep. Stuff like ultra-chilled aquarobics and barely-moving yoga. Personally, I think I would probably get just as much of a workout lying in bed, and then getting up occasionally to walk to the fridge.