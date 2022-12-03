I was positive. We’d been trying to conceive for six months. I didn’t take chances; I used every trick in the book. Timing my cycle, tracking my temperature, the apps, the ovulation tests. I’d been living in those endless two-week increments that anyone who has tried to conceive would be all too familiar with. Why was she asking this?

In the months that followed, I reimagined that moment in my mind over and over. Thinking of all the ways I desperately wished it played out.

The technician laughs and swings the monitor towards me – "It’s twins!" she announces. My husband and I cheer and embrace. We can’t believe our luck. "We’ve always wanted twins!" we tell her, joyfully. Happy tears stream from our eyes.

"You’re actually FOUR months pregnant!" She tells me in another fantasy. "Sorry to scare you! Your baby looks perfect. Here – let me print you several dozen pictures."

But in the real world, in my world, the scene played out exactly as you’d expect.

"I actually can’t find a heartbeat," she said kindly, and in that moment, I wondered if my own heart would fail too.

I can’t quite remember what came next. There was talk of late ovulation, of more scans, of not getting ahead of ourselves. She gave me the grace of hope, something to hold on to while I waited for answers.

I didn’t have to wait long. Just six days later, on a rainy Sunday afternoon, I miscarried.