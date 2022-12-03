I was lying on the plastic exam bed with my toddler’s damp, chubby hand gripped inside of my own. She was sitting on my husband’s lap. I felt a bit nervous for the first time that pregnancy. My husband sensed it, "relax", he mouthed and squeezed my shoulder.
"I’m a big sister!" our daughter announced proudly, breaking the tension as the ultrasound technician squirted a big dollop of gel onto my belly. The technician laughed easily and switched on the screen, gliding the wand across my abdomen.
A beat went by. Then another.
I looked up at the tech, and her smile was gone.
"Are you sure about your dates?" she asked.
