Pre-push parties, fireworks and topiary elephants: Pregnancy rituals are out of control.

Thirteen years ago just before I birthed my first son, I went for lunch with four friends. We had some nice food, and they got me a few baby gifts but the emphasis was on a leisurely catch up before I became a mother.
Since that almost pre-historic era, I have noticed the rise in elaborate and expensive pre-baby rituals that go way beyond a simple lunch. Today I learned of a new one: The 'pre-push' party, a term coined by legendary tennis icon Serena Williams.
According to Romper, the new name is required because this shindig is much more than your average baby shower. The 'pre-push party' included cute matching orange outfits, a full spa day, swimming, gift-giving and champagne (for those who were drinking).