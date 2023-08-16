Pre-push parties, fireworks and topiary elephants: Pregnancy rituals are out of control.

Serena, who is already mum to five-year-old Olympia, is due any day now with her second daughter to husband Alexis Ohanian.

In a special YouTube video made to capture the day, Serena says that the 'pre-push party' made her “feel so loved”. She says, “Everyone’s here. Family’s here. We’re all just relaxed. I feel loved and relaxed.”

Serena was happy and glowing, and it all looked pretty sweet to me. I mean, who wouldn't love a luxury spa day with 17 of your best mates?

Celebrities do things on a different level to us normal folk and Serena's elevated 'pre-push' party is unlikely to catch on for the average expectant mum, but cultural attitudes to how we celebrate pregnancy have sure changed.

Just like the way hens parties have become hens weekends or engagement parties are now as Instagrammable as the wedding itself, the humble baby shower or gender reveal has gone from a few cakes and games with mates to the best and most colour-coordinated event your money can buy.

I was not immune to celebrity influence with my subsequent pre-baby party. The same year I had my second son in 2017, Beyoncé had her twins.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z hosted the iconic star-studded African-themed 'Carter push party' while I had a brunch for myself and 10 mates complete with a woodland-themed cake, some cute table decorations and a flower crown.

I recognised things had changed in the almost seven years between my two boys: I went from a simple lunch with my besties to woodland-theming and demanding a Beyoncé-inspired flower crown.