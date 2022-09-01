"I had all these unrealistic expectations." The reality of the fourth trimester for new mums.

Author and podcaster Ruby Matley knows just how challenging life can be after having a baby.

"I was 24 when I had my first child and at that stage, none of my friends had kids," Matley told Mamamia.

"I lived away from my family and I felt very isolated. I had no idea just how much life would change."

As Matley describes, Quinn, who is now six years old, was not an easy baby.

"She didn't sleep and so I didn't sleep well. Breastfeeding was difficult and I remember not handling the way my body changed. I wasn't feeling very supported and actually felt very stressed and anxious. At my antenatal appointments, they never assessed my mental health, so no one picked up that I wasn't okay."

Something else Matley struggled with was the change in her identity soon after becoming a mum.

"I still wanted a career and was very driven and I didn't enjoy sitting and playing with my baby like I imagined I would. But I loved my baby fiercely and didn't want anyone else to look after her. I had all these unrealistic expectations of motherhood and I simply wasn't kind to myself."

Twenty-two months after Quinn came along, Matley gave birth to baby boy Albie who also didn't sleep well. The family had just moved to a new city for husband Ben's work.

"I felt very isolated with two little babies at home and my mental health spiraled. When Albie was seven months old, I went into a deep depression. Luckily it was around this time that two good things happened to me," she shared.

"I had a week at a Tresillian facility in Sydney where I got some professional support, and I met another mum at a local cafe, who has since become a good friend."