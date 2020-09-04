"It's hard not to get addicted to it." Inside the gritty world of Stan's Power Book II: Ghost.

Michael Rainey Jr was on the set of his TV show Power when the show's co-creator 50 Cent came to speak to him. 50 Cent told him he was about to transition from the son of the lead character to the lead character himself.

Rainey didn't believe him.

"50 Cent is a jokester, and he's always playing around, so I was just like, 'alright, whatever', and laughed it off," Rainey told Mamamia ahead of the release of the first season of Power Book II: Ghost on Stan.

Power Book II: Ghost is coming to Stan on September 6. Post continues below video.

But 50 Cent wasn't joking. Two weeks later, executive producer Courtney A. Kemp officially broke the news.

"That's when it set in, that this was real," Rainey Jr recalled.

For six years, the Power universe followed the lives of the St Patrick family, headed by James "Ghost" St Patrick, a New York nightclub owner by day and a cocaine king pin by night.

Viewers watched Ghost, his associates, and his family run a very successful drug operation. It was sexy and gritty and tumultuous, with Rainey playing Ghost's son Tariq - perhaps the show's most controversial character.﻿

Then, the creators killed off their main character. And Tariq killed his father.

But the drug trade doesn't end when one piece of the puzzle is taken out.

Enter Power Book II: Ghost, a continuation of the Power story, following Tariq's journey almost immediately after Ghost's murder.

Ghost is the first of three new series set to continue the Power universe, and brings big names like rapper Method Man and singer and actress Mary J. Blige to the cast.

Image: Supplied.