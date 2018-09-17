'After our first son was born, I experienced mania that turned into postpartum psychosis.'

As a registered nurse I grappled with what this all meant. I had seen this type of behaviour before. I had been frustrated by it before. I had misunderstood so much. I had some insight into mental illness.

Despite how unwell I was, I felt ashamed. I felt a responsibility to try and gain control. I was appalled to be detained under the Mental Health Act. I couldn’t believe this could be happening to me. It took an eternity to give in and let the professionals treat me and stop trying in vain to sort myself out. The most important thing that i thought was that I had to tell people what this was like.

Even in the depths of psychosis I had moments of clarity where I just wanted to help people understand what this terrible illness was really like. I work in a profession that sees first hand the devastating effects of not only poorly managed mental illness, but also of poorly understood mental health conditions and the very invasive and enduring influence of stigma.

I work in a large workplace where roughly 100 people will pass through the tea room each day. I decided to begin fundraising by making yo-yo biscuits (melting moments) for a gold coin. Not only are these a firm family tradition, well loved and delicious, they were significant to me as I felt that when I was unwell with psychosis my brain yo-yo’d out of control. I could be one minute chatting cheerfully about my day feeling rational and in control, the next I was compelled to do something completely out of character and even dangerous.

Out of these thoughts I started ‘baking for beyondblue’ in an effort to promote conversation around mental health and I tried to be transparent about my own very frightening experience of mental illness. Fundraising for beyondblue has created lots of new and different conversations with friends, colleagues, and even strangers, allowing me to be open about what I went through and why organisations like beyondblue are so important. I hope in some small way I can be a representative for those that can’t speak. Those who cannot articulate what it feels like.

People have said, "But you are so normal and level-headed". Exactly! I want people to know mental illness can happen to anyone and that it is possible to recover and lead a meaningful life. I find the stigma surrounding mental illness so harmful. I won’t let it quiet me or make me ashamed. If I can help just one person understand the horrifying state of psychosis, then my job is done.

