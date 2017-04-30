"I didn’t know it at the time, but I was being driven to a psychiatric ward."

“There are wounds that never show on the body that are deeper and more hurtful than anything that bleeds.”― Laurell K. Hamilton

I suppose you could say it all finally came crashing down. Post natal psychosis and depression… I think of it like a brick wall – it slowly slowly builds one brick at a time, heavier and heavier but watch out for the massive fall when all the bricks all come falling down. Or better still… catch it way before the wall comes falling down.

Psychotic thoughts whirl around in my head…

A pedophile will get to my children and it would be a good idea if I started finding them.

The woman at the McDonald’s drive through was ‘having a go’ at me and was out to ‘get’ me.

Someone was listening to me via my Bluetooth phone speaker in the car. I put it in the bin.

All the food in the house was poison.

My sister, niece and nephew had come into my house and had a party without me.

The house had been broken into.

My husband may go and leave us soon.

The ambulance pulled up. It kind of felt like ‘well, this game is over’ and I think a sense of relief. A woman and man - ambulance officers - got out of the ambulance. I felt betrayed by my mother. I wanted the ambulance officers to go away… I didn’t need them. I stood at my front gate with my son on my hip and my daughter next to me. I am ok, I tell them.