Sophie Cachia shares the moment her postpartum pelvic floor betrayed her.

In a world full of super-stylish celebrity mums and unattainable post-baby bodies, it’s always refreshing when a woman in the public eye speaks the truth.
About their fitness routine, no-make up selfies, shapewear and… wee.
Which is exactly what the blogger behind The Young Mummy, Sophia Cachia, has done. The mum of two shared the reality of living with postpartum pelvic floor muscles in her latest Instagram post.
Happy Tuesday! This here is a picture of a beautiful baby girl, a devoted father & husband, and a wife who just called that devoted husband to come out the front to her rescue with two towels because she totally pissed her pants in her car. Yep. That’s right. A full bottle of water, a 4-month-postpartum pelvic floor, and a freeway standstill with traffic is NEVER a good combo. And not just a dribble. Nope. It appears when you’re so desperately holding on and you finally crack, the floodgates open and they cannot be shut. I truly never though this would happen to me. But hey, there’s a first for everything… right?
“This here is a picture of a beautiful baby girl, a devoted father & husband,” the caption reads.