A US mum has taken to social media sharing a picture of her four month post partum body and the cutting remarks she made to a stranger who commented on it at the pool.

Lexi Sinclair now has mums across the world cheering, with her photo and remarks going viral.

Sinclair shared with her 1400 Facebook friends how proud she was of her post baby body after outlining an incident involving a stranger’s inappropriate comments.

Sinclair says a woman approached her at a pool and started asking relatively innocent questions about her son. Later in the conversation the woman commented on her swimsuit and the effect she thought it was having on others at the pool.

The woman said that the men at the pool would feel more comfortable if she was in a one-piece swim suit rather than a bikini because a bikini isn’t appropriate for a mother especially one who’s “still recovering”.

In her post, Sinclair said:

“So today I took my 4 month old son to the pool. While putting Christian’s pool hat on, a woman (maybe mid 50s) comes up and makes conversation with me about Christian. Asking me his age, how much he weighs, how he sleeps, etc. She then proceeded to tell me that the men at the pool would feel more comfortable if I was in a one-piece swim suit because a bikini isn’t appropriate for a mother, especially one who’s “still recovering.” Anyone who knows me knows I had a few words for this crazy, ballsy woman. But instead I just smiled, kissed my son and told her, “I’m proud of my body. In just one year I’ve gained 50 pounds, and lost 37. I’ve grown a human and given birth to a beautiful miracle. My body provided food for my child. So, no, my body might not be the best sight for other men to see. My stretch marks and tummy pudge might not be sexy. But they’re proof that I’ve done something amazing, and I have a man that loves me and finds me even sexier and more beautiful now. To be honest, I don’t give a tiny rats ass what other men, or a prissy twit like you think. Have a nice day though.”

What a legend Lexi is for standing up to the commentator. What a woman’s body looks like, whether she’s given birth or not, is no one’s business (just like it’s no one’s business how we feed/settle/dress our child).

It takes huge balls (so to speak!) to stand up to a body-shamer in public. From mums everywhere, I applaud you Lexi.

You show em, sister.