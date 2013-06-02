Porn isn't reality - I want my ass kissed, not pounded. (NSFW)





WARNING: This post contains some explicit language.



By GLORIA GAZM

I once had a boyfriend who was obsessed with my asshole. He wanted to stick fingers, foreign objects and of course, his dick, in it. Now while some women love anal sex, and for a variety of reasons I don’t need to get into, I have never had an interest and have always been confident enough in my disinterest to politely decline anything going in my ass. I have an incredible vagina with a clitoris that has more than 8,000 nerve endings in it — far more than in a penis, so why waste time shoving things up my ass?

He was persistent to the point that when he was going down on me, he would try to slip a finger in my asshole. I would push him up and pull his hair so we were looking each other in the eyes. “EXIT ONLY!” I would shout before pushing him off me completely, putting my pants back on and getting out of bed.

This total disregard for my preferences was the biggest turn off imaginable. He was attempting to shove fingers in my ass not primarily for my pleasure, but because some part of him thought once he slipped them in there, I would realize I did in fact love my asshole being stuffed and beg him to stick his dick in it. Just because I like to have my ass kissed, or even spanked, doesn’t mean I want it pounded.

He also watched a lot of porn, and I mean a LOT. He, like all refined losers, had a smug sense of self and no job. He spent many of his days with one hand on a laptop track pad and the other in his pants. One day I implored him to let me watch what he was watching and what I saw appalled me, so many girls getting every hole of their body filled at once—and writhing in pleasure as if being sprayed in the face with hot splooge was actually making them cum.

While some women probably do writhe in pleasure when being penetrated from all holes and bukkake’d, this is the exception, not the rule.

Now, I don’t need to tell you this relationship didn’t go much further, but there is a compelling point in all this which must be discussed in depth—our puritanical roots have created such a culture of shame and repression around sex, that our youth are forced to seek out sexual education in all the wrong places.

I for one, being raised a Catholic schoolgirl, never spoke about sex aloud and it surely was not discussed in school until the ripe age of 16 (after I had lost my virginity and before I knew what a condom was) when the biology of procreation was described as an egg being fertilized without any mention of how the fertilizer gets to the egg in the first place. We were then forced to watch a full-frontal live birth in all its bloody glory. No sex before marriage, no discussions of birth control. Entirely clinical, completely dishonest. No mention that sex can actually be fun or acknowledgement that it would exist outside the confines of a pure and antiseptic marriage for any other purpose than procreation.