'I watched my girlfriend have sex with my boyfriend. And it's happened more than once.'

Though it may sound off when I say, I watched my girlfriend have sex with my boyfriend, it’s a truth that’s happened more than once in my life.

Granted, the labels of the various people involved have changed somewhat, but the gist of the statement remains the same.

I’ve watched, and participated in, sexual encounters with people I’m in a long-term relationship with, including others I’m in a relationship with.

Video by Mamamia

Each encounter has been consensual and for the most part, a lot of fun. The majority of them have been discussed well ahead of time, planned almost to death, so that each party involved is as comfortable as possible.

There’s nothing worse than being in the middle of group sex and finding out you weren’t really okay with your partner kissing someone else or giving oral.

Every poly or open relationship is different and comes with different expectations or rules when it comes to encounters with other people.

If you were to ask my second husband if there were rules involved with our open relationship, he would likely tell you, no, there were not. That’s mostly because he didn’t care to follow them, unless they suited him.

However, like most relationships, whether you’re monogamous or polyamorous, there are expectations (if you don’t want to call them rules) within the relationship. Hard limits, if you will, that each person involved is expected not to cross, lest it cause issues.

Your mileage may vary and communication, as always, is key. In any poly relationship there are a lot of moving parts, so talking with one another and taking stock on a regular basis is even more important than in a traditional monogamous relationship.

The more people involved, the more you need to remain in touch with how each person is feeling about things.

It sounds like a lot of work and it is. But it’s well worth the effort. If the thought of all that open, raw, honest, and vulnerable conversation scares the pants off you, polyamory may not be right for you.