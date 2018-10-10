In Her Bag: Rachael Finch

Find all the products mentioned in this episode here:

https://www.mamamia.com.au/rachael-finch-ultraceuticals-review/

Rachael Finch is a TV presenter, author, mum and owner of the business Body By Finch.

In this episode, she chats about her favourite natural beauty products, the moisturiser she never gets on a flight without and the highlighter that has her glowing like a light bulb.

Plus in our Spendy/Savey segment, she shares her favourite night cream....watch out, it's a little pricey.

