CULT BUY: Rachael Finch told us which $28 body oil saved her skin during her pregnancies.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. For this week’s In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through Rachael Finch’s beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Rachael Finch is a TV presenter, author, mum and former Miss Universe Australia. She’s also the founder of fitness community Body By Finch and the creator of the B.O.D BY FINCH activewear range. You can find out more at Bodybyfinch.com.

Listen to Rachaels full interview on You Beauty below. You can also subscribe to You Beauty here so you never miss a thing. It’s a blast.

If you watch Channel Seven or scroll through Instagram whenever the Melbourne Cup is on, you’ll recognise Rachael Finch as the ultra glam TV presenter Australia first fell in love with when she was crowned Miss Universe Australia in 2009.

But in her everyday life as a mum-of-two and entrepreneur running her own business, the Body By Finch founder prefers a ‘less is more’ approach to beauty.

Easier said than done when you’re trying to limit the amount of crap and chemicals you’re putting on you face, but your day job involves thick layers of heavy TV makeup and editorial fashion smokey eyes.

Mamamia’s executive editor and beauty journo of 15 years Leigh Campbell took a good ole rummage through the 30-year-old’s beauty bag to find out about how she strikes the balance between natural and traditional beauty products.

While she was in there, she also found the $28 body oil Rachael’s been loving sick since her pregnancies, her go-to organic highlighter and the exxy night cream she’s been using for five years. Enjoy!

Rachael’s go-to beauty products.