The Time-Saving Beauty Routine Michelle Battersby Swears By

14 hours ago · 19 minutes

Today’s guest, Michelle Battersby, is the CMO of Keep It Cleaner, an Aussie fitness and wellness empire that you’ve probably seen on Instagram. (FYI we also spoke to co-founders Steph Claire Smith here and Laura Henshaw here). 

Before that, she helped launch the dating app Bumble in Australia, so Michelle is no stranger to a hectic work schedule.

In this episode, Michelle tells Amy all about her time-saving, simple skincare and makeup routines, and the products that make her feel alive.

Plus, she shares some amazing Lady Startup recommendations, including a gorgeous lipstick from a cult brand in the Philippines. 

And in Spendy Savey, Michelle tells us about her fave body scrub that’ll make you feel pampered and delicious. 

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Michelle Battersby

ProducerLeah Porges

