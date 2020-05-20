The Time-Saving Beauty Routine Michelle Battersby Swears By

Today’s guest, Michelle Battersby, is the CMO of Keep It Cleaner, an Aussie fitness and wellness empire that you’ve probably seen on Instagram. (FYI we also spoke to co-founders Steph Claire Smith here and Laura Henshaw here).

Before that, she helped launch the dating app Bumble in Australia, so Michelle is no stranger to a hectic work schedule.

In this episode, Michelle tells Amy all about her time-saving, simple skincare and makeup routines, and the products that make her feel alive.

Plus, she shares some amazing Lady Startup recommendations, including a gorgeous lipstick from a cult brand in the Philippines.

And in Spendy Savey, Michelle tells us about her fave body scrub that’ll make you feel pampered and delicious.

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Eve Lom Cream Cleanser, $37. https://bit.ly/2zyDN84

Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Daily Peel, $141. https://bit.ly/2A7YK9Q

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair, $152. https://bit.ly/3gstQK4

REN Clean Skincare Glow Daily Vitamin C Gel Cream, $76. https://bit.ly/2yF46sS

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mask, $19. https://bit.ly/3d70TBg

Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint, $90. https://bit.ly/2Xx7HS5

RMS Beauty Un-Cover Up, $58. https://bit.ly/2Xvbv6k

NARS Liquid Laguna Bronzer, $64. https://bit.ly/3c0ph6c

Sunnies Face Fluffmatte in Nudist - find out more about the brand here: https://www.instagram.com/sunniesface/

Frank Body Lip Balm, $11.95. https://bit.ly/3c4AjaF

Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $72. https://bit.ly/3c6aZRA

Elle Effect. https://elleeffect.com/

Wella Professionals. https://bit.ly/3gsLVaX

Frank Body Express-o Coffee Scrub, $19.95. https://bit.ly/2TECT0r

Spendy:

La Mer The Eye Concentrate, $315. https://bit.ly/2X2Eq2I

Savey:

Frank Body Original Coffee Scrub, $16.95. https://bit.ly/2THdVh8

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Michelle Battersby

Producer: Leah Porges

