Search

Laura Henshaw’s Dry Skin Skincare Routine

you beauty

20 hours ago · 22 minutes

Laura Henshaw’s Dry Skin Skincare Routine
Back
play Episode

Today’s guest, Laura Henshaw, is the co-founder of popular lifestyle and fitness brand Keep It Cleaner. She’s also an author, model, influencer and an absolute ray of sunshine on Instagram.

In today’s episode, Laura tells Amy about the products that work for her skin, including the cult foundations that she mixes to create the perfect shade.  

Plus, she shares her tips for making your beauty routine work around your exercise.

And in Spendy Savey, she spills on a luxury kit that’ll make you feel like you’re in a day spa. 

The list of products mentioned in this episode are below;

Liberty Belle Rx Braveheart Cleanser, $70.

https://bit.ly/2xjeTby 

Eve Lom Cleanser, $114.

https://bit.ly/3d5atEv 

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant, $89.

https://bit.ly/3bKl7A8 

Biossance Squalane + Probiotic Gel Moisturiser, $25.

https://bit.ly/2KDRh4l 

Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream, $101.

https://bit.ly/3aKBv2j 

Biossance Squalane + Vitamin C Rose Oil, $112.

https://bit.ly/3cRaagf 

La Roche-Posay Anthelios XL Ultra-Light Fluid SPF 50+, $29.99.

https://bit.ly/2xd7Xwn 

Hannah English.

https://www.instagram.com/ms_hannah_e/ 

Go-To Transformazing Sheet Mask, $9.

https://bit.ly/2y6ewBh 

Charlotte Tilbury Light Wonder Foundation, $65.

https://bit.ly/2xVAerW 

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, $100.

https://bit.ly/2W3wU5T 

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer, $83.

https://bit.ly/2YfXdZh 

CliniqueFIT Workout 24-Hour Mascara, $39.

https://bit.ly/3eV8T9L 

NARS Audacious Lipstick, $54.

https://bit.ly/3cWSeB4 

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream Nourishing Lip Balm, $28.

https://bit.ly/2KCIrDN 

Spray Aus Self Tan Mousse, $34.95.

https://bit.ly/3bIAF7j 

Elle Effect The Tan, $44.95.

https://bit.ly/2KHhdMm 

Ouai Wave Spray, $20.

https://bit.ly/35bMkcl 

Aveda Texture Tonic, $41.

https://bit.ly/2VJl95S 

Spendy: Grown Alchemist X19 Body Cleansing Limited Edition Kit, $115.

https://bit.ly/3aMMCaS 

&

Liberty Belle Rx Eye Do Peptide Eye Cream Do® Wrinkles, $168.

https://bit.ly/2zCMD4n 

Savey: Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré Moisturiser, $38.

https://bit.ly/3eYVWMj 

CREDITS

Host: Amy Clark

Guest: Laura Henshaw 

Producer:  Leah Porges

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered?  Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386. 

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here... 

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox?  Subscribe to our podcast newsletter...  https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

You Beauty is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here .... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

This episode of You Beauty is brought to you by Elucent Skincare - Honestly Beautiful.

More Episodes

Laura Henshaw’s Dry Skin Skincare Routine

22 minutes  ·  20 hours ago

My Makeup Hasn’t Expired… Has It?

20 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Kristie Dash: Inside The Bag Of A New York Beauty Editor

22 minutes  ·  22 Apr 2020

No Seriously, How Do I Get Rid Of My Blackheads?

21 minutes  ·  20 Apr 2020

MAFS’ Jules Robinson Has An Epic Beauty Stash

22 minutes  ·  15 Apr 2020

Can You Do Too Many Sheet Masks?

22 minutes  ·  13 Apr 2020

Libby Babet Is The Expert On Exercise-Proof Beauty

26 minutes  ·  08 Apr 2020

The Best Budget-Friendly Body Moisturisers

17 minutes  ·  06 Apr 2020

Deb Hutton: An Australian Media Icon

21 minutes  ·  01 Apr 2020

How To Keep Makeup Off Your Clothes

20 minutes  ·  30 Mar 2020

Steph Claire Smith: Model, Influencer & Entrepreneur

21 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2020

Why Won’t My Fake Tan Stick To My Legs?

15 minutes  ·  23 Mar 2020

Sharna Burgess' Hair Is Custom Designed

30 minutes  ·  18 Mar 2020

Am I Cleansing My Face Too Much?

15 minutes  ·  16 Mar 2020

Kate Peck Makes Helmet Hair Look Good

26 minutes  ·  11 Mar 2020

Acne Scarring: How Can I Reduce It?

16 minutes  ·  09 Mar 2020

Angie Kent Gets Real About Not Having Perfect Skin

27 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2020

Can I Trust At-Home Hair Dye?

18 minutes  ·  02 Mar 2020

The Story Behind Ultra Violette's SPF Cult

30 minutes  ·  26 Feb 2020

‘Soap Brows’: Instagram Trend Or Genius Hack?

16 minutes  ·  24 Feb 2020

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???