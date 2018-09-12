In Her Bag: Tash Sefton

Find all the products mentioned in this episode here.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/tash-sefton-hair/

Tash is a fashion tastemaker and a consultant with over 20 years experience in the fashion industry. She's also the founder of the website, Where Did Your Style Go.

In this episode, Tash shares her tips on how to remove stubborn makeup with a ridiculously cheap, re-usable product. Plus she reveals how she managed to clear her clogged pores after years of fake tanning.

And in our Spendy/Savey segment she tells Leigh about the face oil that's changed her life.

Want more of You Beauty? Subscribe to the show here.

CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Tash Sefton

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Got a beauty question you want answered? Email us at [email protected] or call the podphone on 02 8999 9386.

Join our You Beauty Facebook Group here…

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2112109512358240/?ref=br_rs

Want this and other podcasts delivered straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our podcast newsletter… https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.