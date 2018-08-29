In Her Bag: Jessica Rowe

Find all the beauty products we mentioned in this episode here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/eco-tan-face-water-review/

Welcome to the first episode of You Beauty's In Her Bag where Leigh Campbell explores the beauty bag of an interesting woman.

Today's guest is journalist, TV host and self confessed cat lady Jessica Rowe.

In this episode Jess shares the secrets of TV makeup, one of Denise Drysdale's surprising tips to getting squeaky clean skin.

And in our Spendy/Savey segment she shares the cat inspired eyeliner that has her leaving the house feeling fab.

CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

With thanks to Jessica Rowe

Producer: Rachael Hart

