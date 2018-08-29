After years of heavy TV fake tan, this is the only tan Jess Rowe will put on her face.

This wonderful nugget of beauty wisdom comes courtesy of Mamamia’s shiny new beauty podcast, You Beauty. For this week’s In Her Bag, Leigh Campbell rummaged through Jessica Rowe’s beauty bag to find out what products she loves.

Jess Rowe is an accomplished journalist and TV presenter who most recently co-hosted Network The’s Studio 10. She currently runs her blog, Crap Housewife, where you can buy her Crap Housewife Cat Unitard, and a weekly podcast, One Fat Lady and One Thin Lady, with her bestie Denise Drysdale. You can follow Jess on Instagram and Facebook here.

A quick scroll through Jessica Rowe’s Instagram feed and you’ll soon learn the woman loves a bold statement.

Bubblegum pink hair, neon purple lipstick, glitter, dramatic cat-eye sunglasses. The journalist’s personal style matches her bright, infectious personality.

Having sat under layers of caked on foundation and the unforgiving lights of television studios for decades, the mum-of-two now quite enjoys wearing her cropped hair whatever shade she fancies.

This week, Mamamia’s executive editor Leigh Cambpell wrangled Jess into a room and had a good ‘ole rummage through her beauty bag to find out which products she loves, but more importantly, why she loves them.