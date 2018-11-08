Mummy, What's A Racist?

Author Madonna King gets real about the best way for fathers to bond with their daughters, and how to navigate the tricky teen years.

Plus, a listener dilemma from a mum who's concerned she may be a beneficiary of racism at the hands of her childcare centre.

And we revisit whether or not it's okay to read your child's diary.

Buy her new book Fathers and Daughters.

