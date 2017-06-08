Salty Kids, Fierce Teens and Awesome Women

Want to turn your salty kid into a fierce teen? Give them a potato. It's the reddit parenting hack we're loving this week. Keen to make your fierce teen into an awesome women? You need Madonna King's advice. After interviewing 200 teen girls, she knows her way around a chat about selfies. And while we're on girls, a listener has a great idea to beat the gender gap system early. Plus, did you know little kids don't aspire to be astronauts or ballerinas anymore? We found out the top dream job of kids today is.....

Your hosts today were Holly Wainwright and Andrew Daddo

With thanks to Madonna King

