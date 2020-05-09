Search

Little Kids: Grieving During Isolation Is Hard

this glorious mess

11 hours ago · 20 minutes


Having lost someone close to you is hard in itself, but to carry on parenting during isolation is a new kind of difficult. 

Leigh shares her beautiful last moments with her father and what it’s like to be a mum while she grieves.  

Plus the girls talk about how they came up with their babies' names. Of course it’s nothing like Elon Musk’s baby.

And Tegan’s WTF is a non-parent related issue this week. She refuses to park in a car spot that’s far away from where she needs to be… even if it’s only six cars away. Let’s be honest, we’re all a little like that. 

LINKS: 

“Little Kids: How Megan Gale Navigated Grief And Parenting”

https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/this-glorious-mess/megan-gale-parenting-grief/

Take our 5 minute survey for a chance to win a $50 EFTPOS gift card https://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/5566501/ff2ba2d202a9 

 

CREDITS

Hosts: Leigh Campbell & Tegan Natoli

Producer: Pariya Taherzadeh

CONTACT US

Share your WTF moment by leaving us a message on 02 8999 9386.

Send us an email at [email protected]

Looking for a community of like-minded parents?  Join our Mamamia Parents Facebook Page... https://www.facebook.com/groups/1047713658714395/  

Want a weekly parenting newsletter from Holly Wainwright?  Sign up here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/newsletter/

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

This episode is brought to you by Mamamia.

