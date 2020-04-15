J. Lo’s $150K Instagram Mistake

On the show today…

J.Lo is being sued $150,000 for an Instagram post, so how does this happen when it is a picture of her?

Plus Bruce Willis is isolating with his ex-wife Demi Moore, so why have his daughters and wife been left in another city?

And, Neighbours is one of the first showing getting back into production, so what precautions will be taken to ensure safety on set?

You can check out Laura's review of Reprisal HERE - https://bit.ly/3br7rd7

Feast your eyes on the cuteness of Prince Louis on his birthday HERE - https://bit.ly/3bvynbR

The Spill is Mamamia’s daily entertainment podcast that catches you up on everything in entertainment and pop culture. It’s snackable and perfect for your commute home.

CREDITS

Hosts: Kee Reece & Laura Brodnik

Producer: Hannah Bowman

