Married At First Sight #21: Bad Luck, Donald Duck

Justin and Carly had sex and it’s perhaps made Carly despise him even more. At least he’s finally here however, which is more than can be said of Mel. Nasser and Gab steal the show, as per usual.

STUFF YOU PROBABLY WON'T READ

Your hosts are THE TWINS, Clare and Jessie Stephens.

A big spoiler about the show has leaked, and it's ruined everything

https://www.mamamia.com.au/mafs-spoilers-need-to-stop/

The problem with the way we talk about Nasser and Troy

https://www.mamamia.com.au/married-at-first-sight-troy-and-nasser-sex-lives/

Catch up on ALL our written recaps of the show, plus some not-so-serious investigative breakouts.

https://www.mamamia.com.au/married-at-first-sight-2018/

Come join our Married At First Sight Lols group on Facebook.

SHARE YOUR FEELINGS AND FAN THEORIES. We want to hear them. The pod phone is 02 8999 9386.

Or flick us an email. [email protected]

This show was produced by Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Womens Network.