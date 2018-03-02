A big Married At First Sight spoiler has leaked, and it's time people stop ruining it all.

There’s nothing more tempting to me than the words ‘SPOILER ALERT’.

Every single cell in my body knows that I shouldn’t click. That I shouldn’t spoil a reality TV show or a dramatic series I’ve dedicated HOURS of my life to watching.

But. I. CANNOT. HELP. IT.

It happened with Game of Thrones. It happened with Matty J’s season of The Bachelor. And now, it’s happening with the show that seemingly never ends, Married At First Sight.

“EXCLUSIVE,” a headline splashed across news sites reads this morning.

There were references to a Wikileaks level “email leak” and promises that the revelation would “change everything” were made.

And in just one click, a whole season of a show - a show which, by the way, it feels as if we've all been watching for approximately 757 years - was ruined.

(Because we're nice and don't want to ruin things for everybody, we're not going to tell you what this supposed 'spoiler' is. If you want to know for yourself, you can read it here. Enter at your own risk.)

