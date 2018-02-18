Married At First Sight #14: Tracey's Doing A Hip-Hop

Troy makes some rancid beef mince before giving his wife an extremely un-erotic massage, and we learn Dean is really an amateur rapper named Vision. Davina enjoys Ryan's farm but also his mum's birthday lunch.

Your hosts are THE TWINS, Clare and Jessie Stephens.

WE HAVE A SNEAKY THEORY ABOUT DEAN.

Catch up on ALL our written recaps of the show, plus some not-so-serious investigative breakouts.

