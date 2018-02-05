Dawson’s Creek Was A True Story

Whether you were Team Dawson or Team Pacey, every 90s teen (and let’s be honest, adult) was hooked on the drama and PG angst of Dawson’s Creek.

But what some of even the most die-hard fans might not know is that this show was actually based on a true story! Yep, there really is a creek. And a Joey.

We discuss the progressive storylines the show embraced, including TV’s very first gay kiss, and why we still want justice for Jen.

CREDITS:

Hosts: Laura Brodnik and Gemma Garkut

Producer: Rachel Wagner and Laura Brodnik

READ MORE:

https://www.mamamia.com.au/married-at-first-sight-2018/

https://www.mamamia.com.au/dawsons-creek-revisited/

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.