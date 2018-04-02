Constance Zimmer Is UnReal

Have you ever wondered what it’s like playing one of the most powerful female characters on TV? In this special episode of The Binge, Laura Brodnik sits down with the one and only Constance Zimmer, AKA Quinn from UnREAL. From Season three spoilers to what it's really like inside the world of Money, Dick and Power - if you are an UnREAL fan, you won't want to miss this.

The End Bits

Hosts: Laura Brodnik and Keryn Donnelly

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

READ MORE:

About UnReal Season 3 here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/unreal-season-three-review/

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.

Find any book mentioned at apple.co/mamamia

This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.