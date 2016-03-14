Bachelor Richie and all about Love

the recap

14 Mar 2016 · 41 minutes

Bachelor Richie and all about Love
Back
play Episode

It’s all about Richie, Richie, Richie…but what's the strategy behind the choice for Australia's new Bachelor?
I’m A Celebrity has been put out of its misery and not everyone is happy that Fev won. And a 25 year old virgin made a TV show about sex.  Will Luke Warm Sex leave us wanting more?
Plus Mia Freedman joins the panel for an in-depth look at Judd Apatow's new Netflix show, LOVE. Is it lovable? 

Show Notes

Your hosts are

Rosie Waterland, and Laura Brodnick

With thanks to Mia Freedman

Rosie recommends "the cheesiest true crime bizarre tv" - Deadly Women on Netflix

Laura Brodnick recommends "action comedy spy drama", Chuck - on itunes.

Contact the show on the Facebook page, via twitter, or by emaling [email protected]

This show was produced by Holly Wainwright  and Elissa Ratliff for the Mamamia Women's Network.

This show was brought to you by the Nescafe Red Mug Machine, available at Woolworths.

More Episodes

The Crown Season 3: A Camilla Conspiracy And A Dry-Eyed Queen

26 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2019

Modern Love: The Rom Com We All Needed

20 minutes  ·  25 Oct 2019

Unbelievable: The Startling True Story We Can't Look Away From

30 minutes  ·  04 Oct 2019

Younger Season 6: Liza's Juicy Reveal And Diana's Wedding

33 minutes  ·  06 Sep 2019

Veronica Mars Season 4: The Brutal End That No One Was Expecting

34 minutes  ·  26 Jul 2019

There's Only One Thing Wrong With Fleabag

32 minutes  ·  28 Jun 2019

Love Our Weekly TV Recaps? We’ve Got A New Show

 ·  22 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: The TV Event Of The Decade

24 minutes  ·  09 Apr 2019

MAFS Chat: Well... That Was A Nightmare

24 minutes  ·  03 Apr 2019

The Biggest Fight In MAFS History

24 minutes  ·  27 Mar 2019

MAFS Just Broke The Happiest Man On Earth

19 minutes  ·  20 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: The Moment Billy Broke

21 minutes  ·  13 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat: Jessika what the HELL

25 minutes  ·  06 Mar 2019

MAFS Chat : We Need To Talk About Cyrell

25 minutes  ·  27 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: The Sex Act We Can't Stop Talking About

25 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Nah Seriously, Where Is Elizabeth?

21 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ines Broke John Aiken

27 minutes  ·  06 Feb 2019

Travels With My Father

22 minutes  ·  01 Feb 2019

MAFS Chat: Ning's Nasty Surprise

22 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2019

YOU

26 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2019

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???