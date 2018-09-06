Bach Chat: We Speak To Romy And Cat

In this special episode of Bach Chat, Jessie Stephens sits down with Cat and Romy to find out if they're really that horrible in real life.
They talk about who got a good edit, which ladies ACTUALLY liked the Badgelor and whether they have any regrets.
GET IN TOUCH:
Catch up on the latest of The Twins recaps here.
Join our Bachelor Lols group here.
Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.
Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.
Email the show at [email protected]
Download the Mamamia Podcast App here.
This show is part of the Mamamia Women’s Network.