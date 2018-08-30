Bach Chat: It's Not Rocket Surgery

The Honey Badger family has arrived for a day full of seriously awkward small talk.

There was a hot air balloon, a floating boat and Nick took the girls bush.

So who said goodbye to the Bachie mansion and who did Romy piss off this week?

Rachel Corbett and Adam Bub explore the awkward mess that was The Bachelor... Because really, it's not rocket surgery.

