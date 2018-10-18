Bach Chat: 14 Shirtless Men And 3 Alpacas

To keep up to date with Ali and all the best Bachelorette 2018 news, cast and roses, check out our Bachelorette Hub. It's a blast!

https://www.mamamia.com.au/entertainment

It's been a week filled with more of Ivan's dancing, Ali's pashing and of course Osher's weird games.

There was a non consensual kiss and an auction of emotions all of which left Nathan getting booted and us having to say goodbye to Wes' beautiful face...

Clare and Jessie Stephens are here to guide you through to all things Bachelorette...



Bach Chat is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

Love the show? Subscribe here.

CREDITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens & Clare Stephens

Producer: Rachael Hart

GET IN TOUCH:

Catch up on the latest recaps here.

Join our Bachelor Lols group here.

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Head to https://www.mamamia.com.au/subscribe/ to this and all our pods delivered straight to your inbox.

Email the show at [email protected]

This episode of Bach Chat is brought to you by the Hyundai Tuscon. See more amazing. Visit https://www.hyundai.com.au/