What Will It Take To Recover From The Australian Bushfires?

With thousands homeless, businesses crippled and injured animals left with no home to return to... Australia is now trying to comprehend what it will be like to clean up after these devastating bushfires.

We speak to survivors of the 2003 Canberra fires to find out how they have fared since flames tore their lives apart 17 years ago and what it will take to get Australia back on its feet.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Simone Penkethman and Manager at ACT Parks and Conservation Brett McNamara.

