What Will It Take To Recover From The Australian Bushfires?

With thousands homeless, businesses crippled and injured animals left with no home to return to... Australia is now trying to comprehend what it will be like to clean up after these devastating bushfires.

We speak to survivors of the 2003 Canberra fires to find out how they have fared since flames tore their lives apart 17 years ago and what it will take to get Australia back on its feet.

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Thanks to our special guests Simone Penkethman and Manager at ACT Parks and Conservation Brett McNamara.

To donate and help those trying to get back on their feet after the bushfire crisis...

Australian Red Cross - https://australian-red-cross.giveeasy.org/australian-red-cross-disaster-relief-and-recovery

NSW RFS - https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/volunteer/support-your-local-brigade

Victoria RFA - https://www.cfa.vic.gov.au/about/supporting-cfa

South Australian CFS - https://cfsfoundation.org.au/

Kangaroo Island Mayoral Relief and Recovery Bushfire Fund - https://www.kangarooisland.sa.gov.au/notice-board/latest-news/ki-mayoral-relief-and-recovery-bushfire-fund?fbclid=IwAR043DMjmKtaVAaf9WMlR0BX6KQuUm1Wr-6mQms0agTO7ZK7F2WH1WTIZ8k

Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund - https://www.redcross.org.au/campaigns/disaster-relief-and-recovery-donate

WIRES - https://www.wires.org.au/?gclid=Cj0KCQiAxrbwBRCoARIsABEc9sgYBKdwYwySeiKwQRFhkIpXThWqD8PoEt9g7E1TTjoxFseUAB0RNh4aApwLEALw_wcB

For more... you can find a comprehensive list here - https://www.mamamia.com.au/how-to-help-with-australian-bushfires/

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email [email protected] or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

