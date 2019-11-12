Inside A Mega Fire: “It Sounded Like Jet Engines, You Can’t Describe The Fear.”

We’re currently in the midst of what’s being called the most dangerous bushfire week in Australian history.

Fires are burning right up the Eastern seaboard...but firefighters are particularly concerned for the Greater Sydney, Greater Hunter and Illawarra Shoalhaven areas, where a catastrophic fire danger rating is in place.

In today's episode of The Quicky, we'll take at look at how fire affected communities rebuild after events like these by speaking with two incredible women that lost their homes in the 2009 Black Saturday Fires.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

A very big thanks to our two guests who kindly shared their personal stories with us. Melanie Harris-Brady, and Alice Bishop (check out Alice's book by clicking here: https://www.textpublishing.com.au/books/a-constant-hum )

To listen to The Quicky episode that takes you Inside The Mind Of Someone Who Starts AS Bushfire, click here: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/the-quicky/inside-the-minds-of-people-who-start-bushfires/

To help those affected by the fires, head to www.redcross.org.au or you can donate to this campaign https://www.gofundme.com/f/time-to-give-back-to-our-heros?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0O5QpWNODdPXte2GhJFz1LyTrJYveD9px-MjRRhpFtrdElVH4X_BlvuZc

