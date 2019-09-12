Inside The Minds Of People Who Start Bushfires

Why do people start bushfires?

We found out that the fire that led to the loss of homes at Peregian Beach on Queensland's Sunshine Coast this week, could have been started by a couple of teenage kids.

Today we find out why some people like to start a blaze and why they get such satisfaction out of watching the world burn.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest, Research Manager Matthew Willis from the Australian Institute of Criminology

