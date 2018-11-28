Paint The Trees Red

tell me its going to be ok

28 Nov 2018 · 23 minutes

Paint The Trees Red
Back
play Episode

US Border Patrol agents used tear gas on families at the border. Melanie erected some blood-coloured Christmas trees. Donald believes a Climate Change study commissioned by his government is a lie.

READ MORE

The uncomfortable detail in Melania Trump's White House Christmas decorations - https://www.mamamia.com.au/white-house-christmas-decorations/

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Mia Freedman and Amelia Lester.

Leave us a message on the pod phone. We listen to all of them. 02 8999 9386.

Or fling us an e-mail: [email protected]

JOIN OUR GROUP ON FACEBOOK

This podcast was produced by Luca Lavigne

Tell Me It's Going To Be OK is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcast/

More Episodes

The Robert Mueller Report

14 minutes  ·  25 Mar 2019

BONUS: The Story of Jacinda Adern

14 minutes  ·  21 Mar 2019

BONUS: Trump's Very Bad Week

16 minutes  ·  04 Mar 2019

Fix This, Michael

37 minutes  ·  12 Dec 2018

Very Legal, Very Cool

25 minutes  ·  05 Dec 2018

Paint The Trees Red

23 minutes  ·  28 Nov 2018

Fighting Fake News With Fake News

27 minutes  ·  21 Nov 2018

Trump Is Cracking

28 minutes  ·  14 Nov 2018

We've Got The House Back

23 minutes  ·  07 Nov 2018

America Can't Catch Its Breath

30 minutes  ·  31 Oct 2018

Alt-Right Etiquette

24 minutes  ·  24 Oct 2018

Game On, Tiny

33 minutes  ·  17 Oct 2018

Anger and Despair and Silly Hats

34 minutes  ·  10 Oct 2018

Kavanaugh And Dr. Ford

35 minutes  ·  03 Oct 2018

But Brett Kavanaugh Was A Virgin

37 minutes  ·  26 Sep 2018

Burning Down The Capitol

31 minutes  ·  19 Sep 2018

Tremendously Hurricane

28 minutes  ·  12 Sep 2018

What Would Woodward Do?

32 minutes  ·  05 Sep 2018

We're Running Out Of Grown-Ups

28 minutes  ·  29 Aug 2018

Some Very Fine Criminals

32 minutes  ·  22 Aug 2018

Load More
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???