I (Don't) Wanna Hold Your Hand

Donald's friend Emmanuel came to visit this week, and they buried a tree together. Emmanuel had some dandruff on his shoulder, which Donald pointed out in front of the world's media.

In other news, a New Yorker article suggests we have entered the final stages of the Trump Presidency, but Amelia's not so sure.

And, what advice does the Director of Comms for Hillary's 2016 campaign have for future female candidates?

The Painfully Awkward Moment Donald Trump Tried To Hold Melania's Hand. Again.

Why Melania Trump Rarely Uses Sleeves As They Were Intended

The Macron-Trump Summit And The Dandruff Factor

Michael Cohen And The End Stage Of The Trump Presidency

Check out Dirty Money on Netflix

CONTACT US

Your hosts are Amelia Lester and Mia Freedman.

