Ondine Sherman Wants To Change The Way People See Animal Rights

When Ondine Sherman was 7 years old, she wrote a letter to the Editor of her local newspaper declaring that she was planning to dedicate her life to helping animals.

Now she's an animal rights activist, cofounding charity organisation Voiceless with her dad, Brian but she's also an author, mother of three and disability advocate for her twin sons.

Ondine has a unique way of guiding people to see how animals could be treated better without judgment or guilt and she brings that same compassion, love and understanding to parenting children with disabilities. She joins Mia here to talk about it...

