Ondine Sherman Wants To Change The Way People See Animal Rights

When Ondine Sherman was 7 years old, she wrote a letter to the Editor of her local newspaper declaring that she was planning to dedicate her life to helping animals. 

Now she's an animal rights activist, cofounding charity organisation Voiceless with her dad, Brian but she's also an author, mother of three and disability advocate for her twin sons. 

Ondine has a unique way of guiding people to see how animals could be treated better without judgment or guilt and she brings that same compassion, love and understanding to parenting children with disabilities.  She joins Mia here to talk about it...

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman 

With thanks to special guest Ondine Sherman You can purchase her books here 

Producer: Elissa Ratliff

If you loved this interview and want to hear more, check out Mia's interview with Melanie Dimmitt

GET IN TOUCH:

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

No Filter is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.

 

 

 

 

