Dating Men & Sleeping With Women: Nadia Bokody’s Open Relationship

When sex columnist Nadia Bokody decided to open up her relationship with her current partner, she set some ground rules. One-night stands only. No emotional connections. And not at home.

Nadia doesn’t identify as polyamorous. She identifies as monogamish. Why? Because she didn’t open her relationship up for love, it was for the sexual variety.

On this episode she talks to Mia about having the conversation with her partner and whether open relationships work.

THE END BITS:

Listen to No Filter with Ollie Lucks, the man behind, There Is No "I" In Threesome:

https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/there-is-no-i-in-threesome/



Watch There Is No "I" In Threesome on Binge:

https://binge.com.au/shows/show-there-is-no-i-in-threesome!9652



Listen to the Mamamia podcast, Lady Startup; Desiree Deravi Started Interning In Her 30s: https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/lady-startup/swf-boutique/

GET IN TOUCH:

Feedback? We’re listening! Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386 or email us at [email protected]

Need more lols, info and inspo in your ears? Find more Mamamia podcasts here... https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Check out our No Filter YouTube channel here... https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvoiVNEFfHiJl8nC4NepRNw?view_as=subscriber

CREDITS:

Host: Mia Freedman. You can find Mia on Instagram here and get her newsletter here.

With thanks to our guest, Nadia Bokody:

https://www.instagram.com/nadiabokody/?hl=en

Producer: Melanie Sauer

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.