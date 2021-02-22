There Is No "I" In Threesome

17 hours ago · 41 minutes

There Is No "I" In Threesome
Before exchanging “I do’s”, there was something important documentary-maker, Ollie Lucks and his fiancee Zoe felt they needed to do.

Have sex with other people and film it.

Using their iPhones, the pair recorded their six-month exploration of polyamorous love for the world to see in the HBO Max documentary, There Is No "I" In Threesome.

Ollie chats to Mia about navigating polygamy, jealousy and making a documentary about it.

