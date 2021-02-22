Last night, a man was kicked out of the Q&A audience. Was it an attack on free speech or the important silencing of a Putin apologist?
Plus, why women would never, ever get away with behaving like Kanye West, who has just recorded an entire video that is a death threat to his ex-wife’s new boyfriend.
And our best and worst of the week, which involve the climate crisis, gossip and… eyebrows.
Recommendations: Mia wants you to try the Optus Sub Hub
Jessie wants you to listen to the Normal Gossip podcast
Holly thinks you should check out our new podcast, Help! I Have A Teenager
Here's exactly how you can help victims of the NSW and QLD floods
Hosts: Mia Freedman, Holly Wainwright, Jessie Stephens
Producer: Emma Gillespie
Audio Producer: Leah Porges
Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.
