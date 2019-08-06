The Generation That Has No Friends

In case you missed it, women in NSW are telling police to arrest them. It’s the only Australian state where abortion is still a crime, and this week politicians are debating whether the law should be overturned. Jessie has a handy explainer on how to respond to people in your life who aren’t on board with the whole pro-choice thing.

And a new study has found that almost one quarter of millennials don’t have any friends. What’s responsible for this new lonely generation? And how many friends does the average person have anyway?

Plus, Holly recently discovered a word for something she’s been feeling for months and is very, very excited.

This episode of Outloud is brought to you by ING Dreamstarter. Find the perfect gift that’s a present for the future and for your dad this Father’s Day at ING Dreamstarter.

You can buy tickets to see us live at mamamia.com.au/events and it's all thanks to our partners, Toyota Kluger….

TOUR DATES

Brisbane - Brisbane Powerhouse Thursday 8th August

Perth - Heath Ledger Theatre (State Theatre Centre) Thursday 22nd August

Darwin - Studio Theatre (Darwin Entertainment Centre) Thursday 29th August

Adelaide - Norwood Concert Hall Wednesday 4th September

Cairns - Tanks Arts Centre Wednesday 25th September

Orange - Orange Civic Theatre Wednesday 16th October

Geelong - GPAC Wednesday 30th October

Sydney - Seymour Centre Friday 1st November

Subscribe to Mamamia Out Loud here: https://omny.fm/shows/mamamia-out-loud/playlists/podcast

END BITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

Producers: Elise Cooper and Elissa Ratliff

COME TALK TO US

Join the Out Louders Facebook group

GET IN TOUCH

Call the PodPhone on 02 8999 9386.

Email the show at [email protected]

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia. Find more shows here.