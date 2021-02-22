Christian Porter & The Conversation Australian Women Are Having

It’s been a full-on few weeks to be a woman, as the allegations of sexual assault in Australian politics and Australian schools just keep coming. We want to talk about the different ways women are feeling at the end of this week.

Plus, is Meghan seriously a bully? Royal aides have spoken to The Times in the UK ahead of Meghan’s television interview with Oprah Winfrey which will broadcast on Australian TV on Monday night.

And, our best and worst of the week, including an awkward crossover for Holly and Jessie.

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch a 2019 Louis Theroux doco called The Night in Question.

Listen to This Glorious Mess here, and You Beauty with Celeste Barber here.

You can read Holly's powerful article mentioned in the ep here.

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Emma Gillespie

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

