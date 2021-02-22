Christian Porter & The Conversation Australian Women Are Having

mamamia out loud

15 hours ago · 37 minutes

Christian Porter & The Conversation Australian Women Are Having
Back
play Episode

It’s been a full-on few weeks to be a woman, as the allegations of sexual assault in Australian politics and Australian schools just keep coming. We want to talk about the different ways women are feeling at the end of this week.

Plus, is Meghan seriously a bully? Royal aides have spoken to The Times in the UK ahead of Meghan’s television interview with Oprah Winfrey which will broadcast on Australian TV on Monday night. 

And, our best and worst of the week, including an awkward crossover for Holly and Jessie. 

THE END BITS 

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch a 2019 Louis Theroux doco called The Night in Question. 

Listen to This Glorious Mess here, and You Beauty with Celeste Barber here

You can read Holly's powerful article mentioned in the ep here.

CREDITS

Hosts: Holly Wainwright, Mia Freedman and Jessie Stephens 

Producer: Emma Gillespie 

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected] 

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

 

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

Christian Porter & The Conversation Australian Women Are Having

37 minutes  ·  15 hours ago

Two Babies In Five Months

35 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Prince Harry Spills The Tea

33 minutes  ·  5 days ago

The Boys Who Don’t Brunch With Girls

38 minutes  ·  25 Feb 2021

The 5:30am Club

36 minutes  ·  23 Feb 2021

What Killed The World's Most Famous Marriage

33 minutes  ·  21 Feb 2021

WTF Is Happening With Facebook?

36 minutes  ·  18 Feb 2021

Chestfeeding, Please Explain

22 minutes  ·  16 Feb 2021

Six Signs You're Uncool

32 minutes  ·  14 Feb 2021

BONUS: The One Thing To Eat When You're Heartbroken

29 minutes  ·  12 Feb 2021

The Two Types Of Burnout

40 minutes  ·  11 Feb 2021

Holly Wants To Apologise To Britney Spears

35 minutes  ·  09 Feb 2021

Childless By Circumstance

34 minutes  ·  07 Feb 2021

Dating Burnout & Little Heartbreaks

31 minutes  ·  04 Feb 2021

Marilyn Manson & The Boy Who Slept Through Covid

31 minutes  ·  02 Feb 2021

The Problem With Women In Their Thirties

32 minutes  ·  31 Jan 2021

When Famous Mums Have Sex

34 minutes  ·  28 Jan 2021

Meet Susan, She's Your Worst Nightmare

35 minutes  ·  26 Jan 2021

How To Have A Conversation About Changing The Date

30 minutes  ·  25 Jan 2021

The Tattoo That Divided Us

39 minutes  ·  24 Jan 2021

Load More
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout