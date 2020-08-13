Search

Wanted: One Sexy Lesbian

15 hours ago · 36 minutes

“Hi. I’m trying to find a girlfriend. Please spread the word. Thank you.” Social media influencer Caroline Calloway is looking for a girlfriend because she’s exhausted by men. Is there something performative about advertising for a partner? We discuss. 

Also, according to a magazine article published in 1958, there are 129 ways to find a husband. Husbandless Jessie and Lem try to work out where they went so wrong. 

Plus, Jessie’s been attacked by Andrew Bolt, Mia’s dog has bladder issues, and Lem’s uncle wants her to get married ASAP. We reveal our best and worst moments of the week.

This episode of Mamamia Out Loud is brought to you by Medibank… https://www.medibank.com.au/livebetter/athome/

LINKS

Caroline Calloway’s instagram post… https://www.instagram.com/p/CEAMHxHh8sM/

The google document Jessie found… https://bit.ly/329TLQd

An article featuring the magazine cut out of 129 ways to find a husband… https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-8646575/Hilarious-list-1958-128-ways-husband-going-read-obituaries-fi.html

Andrew Bolt’s article about Jessie Stephens… https://bit.ly/32ebKoG

Wendy Squire’s article on old dogs… https://www.mamamia.com.au/loving-an-old-dog/amp/

RECCOS

Mia- Louis Theroux’s Altered States: Take My Baby… https://iview.abc.net.au/show/louis-theroux-s-altered-states-take-my-baby

And, other Louis Theroux documentaries on Stan

And, the No Filter interviews with Jessie’s mum, Anne Stephens… https://www.mamamia.com.au/podcasts/no-filter/when-anne-met-andrew/

Jessie- Fig and Olive fragrance by Perfume and Skin… https://perfumeandskincare.com.au/fragrances/fig-olive/

CREDITS

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Lem Zakharia, and Jessie Stephens

Producer: Lem Zakharia

CONTACT US

Via our PodPhone on 02 8999 9386

Via our email at [email protected]  

Via our Outlouders Facebook page- https://www.facebook.com/groups/329632330777506/

Mamamia Out Loud is a podcast by Mamamia-  https://www.mamamia.com.au/author/mamamiaoutloud/

