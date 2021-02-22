There are two types of people in Australia right now - the ones who watch MAFS, and there are well over a million of those… and the ones who don’t. It’s a show that people have very strong opinions about, but is there a place for it on our screens?

Plus, has Leigh Sales kicked off the great resignation?

And our Best and Worst of the week, which range from weddings to creative panic, to car expenses.

The End Bits

Read the Mamamia MAFS article Holly mentioned here: Selina and Cody’s conversation about race on MAFS is far more complicated than it seems

Recommendations: Jessie wants you to watch Last Breath on Netflix

Hosts: Mia Freedman, Jessie Stephens and Holly Wainwright

